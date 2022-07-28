SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Parker Street’s backpack program launches amid back-to-school inflation concerns

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Inflation rates adding pressure on small businesses in recovery from pandemic' Inflation rates adding pressure on small businesses in recovery from pandemic
Increasing inflation rates are adding pressure to small businesses as they try to recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. With costs increasing consumers are buying less and it's leaving many small business owners worried for their future. Amber Fryday reports. – Jul 15, 2022

It may be the dog days of summer, but back-to-school is heavy on the mind of those at Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax.

The non-profit has launched their backpack program aimed at providing a necessary school carry-all complete with school supplies to as many low- and fixed-income students as possible.

“The first day of school, having a new backpack, new supplies, new crayons, it gives them a boost,” said Dr. Denise Daley, executive director of Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank. “A motivational boost to say, ‘hey, I’m ready to learn.'”

Read more: ‘Individuals are feeling it:’ Demand up, donations down at Halifax food and furniture bank

Last year, Parker Street provided backpacks and school supplies to about 940 students — a record high. With inflation and the cost-of-living increasing, they’re expecting that number to be more than 1,000 this year.

“We see everyone coming back, always for their next appointment, always booking right away,” said Sonah Leahey, Parker Street’s director of client services. “It means they know they won’t be able to catch up and they will need our services again and again.”

Click to play video: 'Parker Street Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper Program' Parker Street Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper Program
Parker Street Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper Program – Dec 22, 2021

Amid the rising cost, governments have stepped in to assist. Back in June, the Prince Edward Island government committed $790,000 to provide free school supplies to all students from kindergarten to Grade 9 during the 2022-23 school year.

The funding is expected to assist about 15,900 children in public schools across the province.

There’s no such commitment coming from the Nova Scotia government, but the province’s education minister says they’re still doing their part to lighten the financial burden.

“The regions actually have about $4 million, so last year they spent about $4 million to provide school supplies, and so they’re ready and able again this year,” said Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan.

“I want to assure all Nova Scotians, families and students, that any student who needs support in school supplies or any other way, they’ll get that support.”

Read more: Most Canadians are cutting back their food spending as inflation soars: poll

The folks at Parker Street say whether they’re granted more funding or not, they’ll continue doing whatever they can to help.

“Having a proper backpack and all of the proper supplies definitely goes a long way in helping the kids succeed,” said Leahey.

Parker Street says they’ll be accepting donations until around mid-August. The fully stocked backpacks will then be handed out to students at the Halifax Forum before the school year begins.

Click to play video: 'N.S. woman plunges for Parker Street Food Bank' N.S. woman plunges for Parker Street Food Bank
N.S. woman plunges for Parker Street Food Bank – Dec 23, 2020
