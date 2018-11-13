Inmate charged with assault of correctional officer at Millhaven Institution: OPP

Assault
November 13, 2018

OPP have charged an inmate at Millhaven Institution in Loyalist Township with assaulting a correctional officer.

OPP have charged an inmate at Millhaven Institution after he allegedly attacked and injured a correctional officer.

OPP were called to the penitentiary in Loyalist Township on Sept. 20 to investigate an alleged assault of a correctional officer.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

OPP have since charged 28-year-old Colton Ferguson with aggravated assault of a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Ferguson will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on Nov. 29.

OPP would not release any more information.

