Canada

16 soldiers hospitalized after accident at Quebec military base

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 9:19 am
1 min read
More than a dozen soldiers were sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after an accident at a military base in Quebec.

Capt. Hermione Wilson, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, says the accident took place at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier.

Wilson says the accident in the base’s training area involved two armoured vehicles.

She says civilian and military emergency services responded immediately to the scene.

Wilson says 16 members of the 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

CFB Valcartier is just outside Quebec City.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

