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Canada

Algoma Steel picked for materials in defence vehicle manufacturing deal

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Algoma Steel union responds to 1K layoffs after government loan'
Algoma Steel union responds to 1K layoffs after government loan
Weeks after accepting a loan of $500 million from the provincial and federal governments, Algoma Steel announced it will layoff roughly 1,000 workers. Local union leadership joined Focus Ontario to discuss that decision and the future of their members. – Dec 6, 2025
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South Korean defence firm Hanwha says it has reached a deal with Algoma Steel to supply military-grade steel for the possible manufacturing of land defence vehicles in Canada.

Hanwha said in April it had reached a separate agreement with Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association on a prospective joint venture to make military land vehicles for the Canadian Armed Forces and for export to allies.

These agreements, which would support industries hit hard by U.S. tariffs, are contingent on Hanwha winning Canada’s contract to supply the navy with a fleet of up to 12 submarines.

Click to play video: 'Algoma Steel to lay off 1,000 workers amid Canada-U.S. trade war'
Algoma Steel to lay off 1,000 workers amid Canada-U.S. trade war

The South Korean submarine maker is competing with Germany’s TKMS for the massive multi-billion dollar contract.

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Hanwha made the steel announcement at a Martinrea International facility in Vaughan, Ont., alongside a delegation of South Korean government officials.

Canadian officials said at an arms expo in Ottawa last week that the federal government is expected to announce the winner of the sub contract this month.

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