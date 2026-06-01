Quebec politicians denounce white supremacist gathering in Shawinigan

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Quebec political leaders are denouncing a white supremacist rally held Saturday in Shawinigan, in Quebec’s Mauricie region.

Masked individuals displayed a banner reading “I remember a white Quebec” near the city’s cenotaph.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette says that racist messages have no place in Quebec society.

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Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon linked the gathering to hate groups that use sports to normalize extremism.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard also denounced the rally, saying it does not reflect the openness of Quebecers.

Quebec provincial police say they became aware of the demonstration after receiving a picture that circulated in the media over the weekend, but did not say whether an investigation had been launched.