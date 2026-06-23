No English debate ahead of Quebec election as some party leaders decline invite

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An English-language debate before the fall Quebec provincial election will not go forward after two of the province’s five major party leaders said they would not participate.

A spokesperson for Premier Christine Fréchette said the Coalition Avenir du Quebec would not be participating in an English language debate, citing commitments already planned.

A spokesperson for the Parti Québécois also confirmed the party would not be participating.

The Parti Québécois said that an increase in the number of debates and meetings has forced the party to “make choices” about where it dedicates its time on the campaign field.

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The party also said they are “determined” to find other opportunities to reach out to the English-speaking community during the lead up to the election.

Representatives from Québec solidaire and the Conservative Party of Quebec said their leaders would participate in an English-language debate. A spokesperson for the Quebec Liberal Party said its leader would participate if all five major parties agreed.

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Montreal’s major English-language broadcast media organizations had invited the leaders of each main political party to a 90-minute debate on Sept. 24 before Quebecers head to the polls on Oct. 5.

The event was intended to be broadcast on Global Montreal, CBC Quebec, CTV News Montreal, CJAD 800, CityNews Montreal, and The Gazette through television, radio, YouTube, websites, news apps and streaming services with the aim of reaching “as many Quebecers as possible.”

The consortium said it made the decision not to go ahead with the debate.

The Coalition Avenir du Quebec and the Parti Québécois also declined to participate in an English-language debate in 2022.

In 2018, the leaders of the province’s main provincial parties took part in a historic English-language debate. Among them was former premier François Legault before the Coalition Avenir Québec was voted into power for the first time.