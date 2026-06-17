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Politics

Quebec bar to hold summit ahead of election on erosion of trust in institutions

By Caroline Plante The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2026 12:54 pm
1 min read
A lawyer walks past the courthouse in Montreal on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A lawyer walks past the courthouse in Montreal on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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Quebec’s bar association is holding a summit in September on the erosion of public trust in institutions.

The Sept. 8-9 event in Montreal is scheduled to coincide with Quebec’s provincial election campaign ahead of the Oct. 5 vote.

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Political candidates will be invited to debate ways to strengthen public trust in government, courts, and the media.

Marcel-Olivier Nadeau, head of the Quebec bar, says confidence in institutions is essential to democracy.

The summit is expected to draw about 750 participants from the legal, political, business, academic, and community sectors.

An online Léger poll conducted between May 22-24 among 1,002 Quebecers found that 43 per cent said their trust in public institutions has declined in recent years.

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