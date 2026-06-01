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Sports

Cricket Canada’s membership within international body suspended

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Cricket Canada View image in full screen
Canada's Harsh Thaker, left, and Saad Bin Zafar run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Canada in Chennai, India, on Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
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The International Cricket Council (ICC) board has announced an immediate suspension involving Cricket Canada, citing “serious breaches of its membership obligations.”

The council states that the decision was “mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body.”

The suspension comes weeks after the ​ICC’s anti-corruption unit launched an investigation into ‌Cricket Canada.

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The ICC also stated that “Cricket Canada will be permitted to access ICC funding through a controlled funding mechanism, under the oversight of ICC management, solely for approved national team programmes.”

The ICC is also providing Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions aimed at addressing the governance and administrative issues identified by the Board.

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“The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC Normalisation Committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the Board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met,” the statement reads.

Canadian players will still be eligible to participate in sanctioned events during the suspension.

Global News has reached out to Cricket Canada for comment.

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