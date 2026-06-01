Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets, 31 other NHL teams looking for same thing in Buffalo

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted June 1, 2026 9:27 am
2 min read
Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks to media on April 20, 2026. View image in full screen
Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff speaks to media on April 20, 2026. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky
The start of the Stanley Cup Final will certainly get a lot of attention this coming week. View image in full screen
The start of the Stanley Cup Final will certainly get a lot of attention this coming week.

But the gathering of all 32 General Managers in Buffalo for the draft combine could potentially sew the seeds for some future headline-grabbing activity as well.

Here are a couple of things we do know.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman does not like the league championship series to be “upstaged” by member teams. So, it’s expected that any hiring, firing or transactional business will be put on hold while the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights duke it out for hockey’s holy grail.

Story continues below advertisement

And the Winnipeg Jets are far from being alone in their pressing need for a number two centre and/or a top four defenceman. One or both of those components also top the wish list of almost every NHL team.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

So, what we should expect in Buffalo is a lot of “face-to-face intel gathering” to set the stage for what could be one of the busiest entry draft weeks in quite some time.

This summer’s unrestricted free agent class offers very little in terms of an instant fix. Especially if Tampa Bay retains pending UFA defenceman Darren Raddysh and the Sabres do likewise with forward Alex Tuch.

So motivated buyers — like the Jets should be — have two options to address those pressing requirements. Trade or raid, via an offer sheet.

Either way, Kevin Cheveldayoff has his work cut out for him because of the Jets’ popularity, or lack thereof, when it comes to no movement clauses and being on almost every no-trade list.

But Winnipeg has to find a way to be a player this off-season. Cheveldayoff needs to be as creative, courageous, cunning and maybe even cutthroat as every other GM to at least make the effort to improve his hockey team.

It’s appropriate that this is ‘combine week’ because every National Hockey League team is going to be tilling the soil in western New York with the goal of eventually harvesting a bumper crop.

Story continues below advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices