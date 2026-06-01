SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. rp clean
    June 1, 2026 at 10:11 am

    rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic -what do Kadri, marner and hyman have in common?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs continue front-office overhaul

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2026 9:14 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to reshape their front office Monday, hiring Judd Brackett as assistant general manager and Freddie Hamilton as chief of staff.

Brackett, who spent the last five seasons as the Minnesota Wild’s director of amateur scouting after 12 years with the Vancouver Canucks organization, will oversee amateur and professional player evaluation for Toronto.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Big changes are coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs'
Big changes are coming to the Toronto Maple Leafs
Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton, a former NHL forward, joins after earning an MBA from Yale University and working in private equity.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The hires are the latest moves under new general manager John Chayka, who was brought in last month alongside senior executive adviser Mats Sundin as part of an organizational overhaul. Toronto also fired head coach Craig Berube last month after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

Chayka said Brackett’s scouting background and Hamilton’s business experience will strengthen the club’s hockey operations department.

The Maple Leafs hold the first overall pick in this month’s NHL draft after winning the draft lottery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices