Leafs part ways with AGMs Pridham, Clancey

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – More changes have been made to the Toronto Maple Leafs front office.

The team announced Sunday it has mutually agreed to part ways with assistant general manager Brandon Pridham.

Assistant general manager, player personnel Derek Clancey is also out of his post.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes are one of a few to be made since the team hired general manager John Chayka and senior executive adviser of hockey operations Mats Sundin.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Former head coach Craig Berube was also fired on Wednesday.

Toronto went from Atlantic Division champions in 2024-25 to last this season, a 30-point dropoff. However, the Leafs own the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026.