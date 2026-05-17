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Sports

Leafs part ways with AGMs Pridham, Clancey

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – More changes have been made to the Toronto Maple Leafs front office.

The team announced Sunday it has mutually agreed to part ways with assistant general manager Brandon Pridham.

Assistant general manager, player personnel Derek Clancey is also out of his post.

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The changes are one of a few to be made since the team hired general manager John Chayka and senior executive adviser of hockey operations Mats Sundin.

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Former head coach Craig Berube was also fired on Wednesday.

Toronto went from Atlantic Division champions in 2024-25 to last this season, a 30-point dropoff. However, the Leafs own the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026.

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