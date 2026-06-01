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Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers add all-star receiver to coaching staff

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 6:53 pm
1 min read
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Bralon Addison (right) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Mark Milton (27) during Eastern Conference semifinal CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Redblacks signed veteran American receiver Addison to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks wide receiver Bralon Addison (right) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Mark Milton (27) during Eastern Conference semifinal CFL football action in Toronto on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Redblacks signed veteran American receiver Addison to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
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Bralon Addison has turned a guest coaching job into a full-time gig.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the addition of Addison to Mike O’Shea’s coaching staff as an offensive assistant on Monday.

Addison spent the past three weeks as a guest coach in training camp as part of the Canadian Football League’s Diversity in Football Program.

The Texas product just retired as a player following the 2025 CFL season. The 32-year-old played 63 CFL games over seven seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Ottawa RedBlacks.

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He was both an East Division and CFL all-star in 2019 with the Ticats after posting a career-high 1,236 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.

Addison finished his career with 303 catches for 3,543 yards and 16 TDs.

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RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – May 29

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