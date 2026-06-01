Winnipeg Blue Bombers add all-star receiver to coaching staff

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Bralon Addison has turned a guest coaching job into a full-time gig.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced the addition of Addison to Mike O’Shea’s coaching staff as an offensive assistant on Monday.

Addison spent the past three weeks as a guest coach in training camp as part of the Canadian Football League’s Diversity in Football Program.

The Texas product just retired as a player following the 2025 CFL season. The 32-year-old played 63 CFL games over seven seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Ottawa RedBlacks.

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He was both an East Division and CFL all-star in 2019 with the Ticats after posting a career-high 1,236 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.

Addison finished his career with 303 catches for 3,543 yards and 16 TDs.

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