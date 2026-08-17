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Sports

NBA disputes ESPN story on Clippers investigation

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
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The NBA is disputing claims made in an ESPN article about the league’s investigation of Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

ESPN published a story Monday morning citing three sources that said the NBA found no evidence showing that Ballmer funnelled money through team sponsors to pay Kawhi Leonard in order to circumvent the salary cap.

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The article alleged that the NBA is instead focused on if the team’s introduction of Leonard to team sponsors constitutes a violation of the league’s rules prohibiting salary cap circumvention.

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NBA spokesman Mike Bass issued a statement Monday afternoon that send the ESPN article “contains numerous and significant inaccuracies.”

Bass’s statement said that the results of the NBA’s investigation will be made clear once it’s completed.

A trade between L.A. and the Toronto Raptors involving Leonard has been put on hold based on what punishments, if any, the league doles out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.

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