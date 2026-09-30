Barnes says Raptors expectations haven’t changed

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TORONTO – When Kawhi Leonard returned to the Toronto Raptors, expectations around the team grew exponentially. Suddenly a deep post-season run was in reach.

But for all-star Scottie Barnes, expectations within the organization have remained the same over his five seasons in Toronto.

“Every meeting that we’ve had, starting off with (former team president Masai Ujiri) when he was here was win-win-win,” said Barnes at the Raptors’ media availabilities on Monday. “I think that’s always going to be our expectation to win, but our goal is to win a championship.”

Barnes averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season, only missing two appearances for Toronto. He hit career highs of 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game as the backbone of the Raptors’ fifth-ranked defence.

Adding Leonard, a two-time defensive player of the year and seven-time All-Defensive Team player, is sure to help the Raptors’ already stout defence as they look to advance past the first round of the playoffs.

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“We’ve got to get over that hump in the playoffs, for sure,” said Barnes. “I think with our addition that we’ve made, it’s definitely going to help us get over our hump.

“I think it’s step by step, and it’s a process, but I think we’re heading toward that right direction.”

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Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic did add one new expectation for Barnes to reach this season.

“When you look at the way Scottie contributes to the team, it always starts with defence,” said Rajakovic. “I believe that his goal, and what he needs to achieve this year, what he’s going to achieve this year, is he’s going to be on the first team (of the NBA’s) All-Defensive Team.

“Last year he ended up being in the second team, and I think that was not fair. He deserved to be on the All-Defensive first team.”

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San Antonio Spurs centre Victor Wembanyama, the NBA’s unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, was the only unanimous selection to the 2025-26 All-Defensive First Team.

Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, Detroit guard Ausar Thompson, Minnesota centre Rudy Gobert and Boston guard Derrick White rounded out the top five defensive players in the league.

Barnes was on the second team with New York forward OG Anunoby, OKC guard Cason Wallace, Miami centre Bam Adebayo and Atlanta guard Dyson Daniels.

“I know I’m one of the best defensive players in the world, you know?” said Barnes. “I do what I do, and I make an impact on that floor every single night.”

Added Barnes after pausing: “It’s whatever. I don’t want to say how I really feel, but it just felt kind of disrespectful that I didn’t make it, and I know for sure I’ll be on there this year. Make that statement.”

Barnes’s star shone brightest last season in Toronto’s first-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where he took on tough defensive assignments like future Hall of Famer James Harden.

He said that he learned a lot about himself as a player in the post-season’s crucible.

“I think I still had a lot more that I could have done,” said Barnes on what he could carry into the upcoming regular season. “I think just offensively, just looking into some numbers over the course of the years as well, just trying to work on my offensive game in those ISO situations and late-game situations where you know I feel I can take that next level.

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“Of course, I can get downhill and try to get to my spots and do those things, but just trying to figure out moves that I can really go to, and being more of a threat, having that aggressive mindset every time I come down the court.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.