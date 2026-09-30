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Sports

Rourke leads CFL’s top players of September

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2026 2:04 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke passes during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke passes during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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TORONTO – B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett and Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette have been named the CFL’s top players of September.

Rourke threw for 1,067 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception over three games this month while leading the Lions to a 2-1 record.

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The Victoria pivot also ran for 145 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and extended his streak of 300-yard passing performances to seven straight games.

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Pickett recorded 35 total tackles, two sacks and two pass knockdowns as the Argonauts won all four of their September games.

He had a 13-tackle performance against Edmonton in Week 16.

Beverette had 20 tackles, one interception, two sacks and one forced fumble for the Alouettes, who went 2-1 in September. He returned a pick 57 yards for his first career touchdown in a Week 14 win over B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2036.

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