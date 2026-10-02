McDavid comes up big as Oilers down Canucks 9-7

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VANCOUVER – Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the season and tallied four assists as the Edmonton Oilers outlasted the Vancouver Canucks for a wild 9-7 victory on Thursday.

Evan Bouchard had a three-point night with a goal and two assists for the Oilers (1-0-1), and became the first defenceman in NHL history with eight points (four goals, four assists) through his team’s first two games of the season.

Edmonton got two goals and an assist from Leon Draisaitl, and one of each from Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen. Owen Michaels also found the back of the net for his first NHL tally and Ryan Shea scored his first in an Oilers’ uniform.

Devon Levi made his first NHL start since Jan. 20, 2025 when he was a member of the Buffalo Sabres, and stopped 15 of the 22 shots he faced.

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Marco Rossi scored twice for the Canucks (1-1-0) and recorded an assist, while Elias Pettersson had a goal and two helpers. Paul Cotter, Brock Boeser, Arshdeep Bains, and Jamie Oleksiak each had a goal and an assist.

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Kevin Lankinen made 12 saves on 20 shots for Vancouver before getting pulled midway through the second period. Leevi Merilainen — who the Canucks claimed off waivers on Friday and was still sporting a Senators helmet — stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced in relief.

It was the second time this week the two sides played a high-scoring affair, coming after the Canucks took a 6-5 overtime decision in the season opener for both sides on Tuesday.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: After putting up six goals on Tuesday, Vancouver struggled to generate offence through Thursday’s first two periods. The home side didn’t get its first shot on goal until the 11:58 mark of the first period when Linus Karlsson sent a wrist shot sailing toward the net from the bottom of the faceoff circle. The Canucks surged in the third with two goals from Rossi and one from Pettersson over five minutes and 44 seconds.

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Oilers: Were missing top-six forwards Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, but still seemingly scored at will early, including goals from Michaels and Bouchard 16 seconds apart in the first period.

KEY MOMENT

The Oilers took a 8-2 lead on a Canucks power play midway through the second frame when McDavid and Kapanen scored short-handed breakaway goals 34 seconds apart.

KEY STAT

Vancouver had more hits (27) than shots on goal (20) in the game.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.