Horvath closing in on two CFL touchdown records

Send this page to someone via email

Zander Horvath has Hall of Famers Mike Pringle and Milt Stegall in his sights.

The B.C. Lions’ running back leads the CFL in rushing touchdowns (16) and combined scores (19). With four regular-season games remaining, Horvath is nearing Pringle’s league-record of 19 rushing TDs and Stegall’s single-season mark of 23 combined scores.

Both standards could fall quickly as Horvath has scored three or more touchdowns in a game three times this year, including a season-high four TDs in a 45-24 win over Ottawa on Aug. 30. Horvath hasn’t been on a tear like this since his days at Marian High School in Mishawaka, Ind., where he ran for 3,373 yards and 50 touchdowns.

“I don’t know if there’s anything specific, I think it’s just more opportunities with the ball in my hands,” Horvath said. “I’m 27 now, although I still think it’s pretty young, but my body feels great, no injuries or anything so I can play my best football and I think I’m showing that.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m definitely aware (of records), people bring it up all the time. But I don’t get too locked in on stuff like that because it could take away from more important things.”

For B.C. (8-6), that’s solidifying its place in the West Division. The Lions visit the Toronto Argonauts (9-6) on Saturday afternoon sitting second, just ahead of Saskatchewan (8-6), Winnipeg (7-7) and Calgary (7-8).

However, the six-foot-three, 230-pound Horvath does more than score touchdowns. He’s fifth in CFL rushing with 751 yards (five-yard average) and has 24 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

If Horvath can average 63 yards rushing over the next four games, he’ll crack the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since high school.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“That would be huge but I try not to focus on that, either,” he said. “All it really takes is a couple of big games … but at this level you’re still a professional and must make things happen even if they’re not expected.”

Story continues below advertisement

Horvath has three 100-yard rushing games this season, including a career-best 191-yard effort with three TDs in a 35-19 win over Winnipeg on July 30, Horvath’s first ’26 start. He also ran for 164 yards in the victory over Ottawa.

After high school, Horvath initially committed to play linebacker at Indiana as a preferred walk-on. But he switched to Purdue after receiving the chance to play his natural position, also as a preferred walk-on.

Horvath had 1,181 rushing yards (4.4-yard average) with eight touchdowns in 38 games at Purdue (2018-2021). He added 68 catches for 592 yards and a TD before being selected in the seventh round of the ’22 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

He played 15 games as a rookie fullback with L.A., rushing four times for eight yards while adding five catches for eight yards and two TDs. But after bouncing between four teams — including a second stint with the Chargers — over the next two seasons, Horvath joined the Lions in 2025.

Horvath appeared in 10 regular-season games with B.C., rushing for 231 yards on 24 carries (9.6-yard average) with two TDs. Most of that came in a 52-23 win over Calgary on Sept. 19, 2025 when Horvath ran for 152 yards and a TD.

Horvath has garnered additional scoring opportunities this season as B.C.’s short-yardage quarterback. He admits taking snaps from centre required some adjustment.

Story continues below advertisement

“In college I think I took a couple of wildcat snaps but I’d never done that (going under centre) before,” he said. “But it didn’t take long to get used to, just more muscle memory and getting used to the feeling with Mike (centre Michael Couture).

“When people mentioned I’d be doing short-yardage, they said, ‘Yeah, you’ll definitely have more (scoring) opportunities,’ but I didn’t realize how many that would be. I haven’t really had touchdowns like this since high school so it’s kind of, ‘Wow.'”

Lions head coach Buck Pierce said Horvath is a complete running back.

“He’s a downhill runner who can do other things like catch, pass protect and be effective in the box,” Pierce said. “He’s taken the opportunity to grow within the offence and what we ask of our backs.

“Every player wants to do more but it’s a credit to them when they want to learn more. As an offensive guy, I’m big on continuing to push the envelope with these guys.”

Pierce feels while Horvath is deserving of both TD records, B.C.’s late-season goal won’t be centred upon him achieving either mark.

“Ultimately, it’s where the team needs to get to,” he said. “Zander is extremely deserving, but for us the ultimate goal is to get to the Grey Cup and win it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Horvath agrees. But his belief that he could play running back has never wavered throughout his football journey.

“You must always have faith and confidence in yourself,” Horvath said. “It has all taken time but it’s just showing (what you can do) with the reps and experience you gain as you play more.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.