Agent: Raptors sign Shead to extension

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jamal Shead to a three-year, US$24-million contract extension, Shead’s agent posted on his X account Thursday.

KJ Smith reposted an ESPN report of the deal, which cited Smith as the source.

The extension keeps Shead in Toronto through the 2029-30 season.

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Shead, an undersized guard who has turned heads with his tenacious defence, is entering his third season in Toronto.

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The Raptors acquired Shead in a trade with Sacramento a day after the Kings selected him in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

He averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 assists and 0.9 rebounds while appearing in all 82 regular-season games (12 starts) in 2025-26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.