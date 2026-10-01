Oilers put Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve

EDMONTON – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss his second straight game Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vancouver Canucks.
The veteran forward has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury suffered in practice Monday.
Nugent-Hopkins also sat out Edmonton’s 6-5 overtime loss to Vancouver in Tuesday’s season opener.
Head coach Mike Babcock called Nugent-Hopkins day-to-day, but added that to him that usually means “two weeks.”
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The Oilers also placed forward Matthew Savoie and defenceman Alec Regula on long-term injured reserve.
Edmonton recalled forward Josh Samanski from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors under emergency conditions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.
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