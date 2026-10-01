Saskatchewan Party co-founder Krawetz dead at 75

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REGINA – Ken Krawetz, one of the founding members of the Saskatchewan Party and a staunch advocate of the Ukrainian community, has died.

Krawetz was 75.

Premier Scott Moe, the head of the Saskatchewan Party, confirmed Krawetz’s death in a post on social media, and said flags will be lowered to half-mast at the legislature in his honour.

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Moe said he remembers Krawetz as someone who loved his family, his community, and even hockey’s woebegone Toronto Maple Leafs.

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Krawetz was first elected as a legislature member in 1995, embarking on a journey that saw him co-found the Saskatchewan Party and eventually sit in cabinet as deputy premier, minister of education and of finance.

He was best known for his work advocating for Saskatchewan’s Ukrainian community, shepherding the passage of the province’s Holodomor Memorial Day Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.