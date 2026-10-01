Riders look to solve red-zone woes against Stamps

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REGINA – Despite struggling in the red zone in recent weeks, the Saskatchewan Roughriders aren’t about to wave the red flag heading into Friday’s matchup with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Riders scored touchdowns on 28 of 39 red zone possessions through their first 10 games, a 72 per cent success rate. Over the last four, they’ve scored on nine of 15 trips to the red zone, dropping that rate to 60 per cent.

Saskatchewan came up empty on four red zone possessions in last week’s 31-24 loss to the B.C. Lions. Despite the less-than-stellar numbers near the goal line, quarterback Trevor Harris believes the Riders are fully capable of finishing drives and sees no reason for alarm.

“This is about us just executing. If you look at last week, we hit a (goal post upright), had an unsuccessful run play, and then a full moon happened where Tommy Stevens got stopped on a third and one, which never happens,” said Harris. “We can make a mountain out of a molehill if you’d like, but to me, I think it’s just about us going out and executing. I think we’re in the right spot, but I don’t think it’s like time to push the panic button.”

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The West Division standings remain tight, with Saskatchewan tied with B.C. at 8-6 behind first-place Edmonton (11-4). The Riders can clinch a playoff spot with a victory Friday over Calgary, a scenario they’re well aware of.

“Yeah, we talked about that. Every week we talk about winning the football game, but just the implication of this game is that it’s an opportunity to check off a box,” said Riders head coach Corey Mace. “We know it’s at stake, and we’re at home with the ability to do that. As far as the alignment in this situation, it’s there for us. It’s just going out there and playing winning football.”

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While the Stampeders sit last in the West, head coach/GM Dave Dickenson believes his team controls its own fate. He wants his team focused on one game at a time.

“We have our destiny in our hands, I guess, but we’re just trying to win a game. We did feel like we needed the two wins versus Ottawa, with the schedule as it was. We understand that our last three games are against teams that are a game or two ahead of us, and we can win season series against these teams,” said Dickenson. “These are huge games for us, but let’s start with the first one.”

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The Riders acquired kicker Brett Lauther from the Ottawa Redblacks on Wednesday for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 CFL draft. The deal brings Lauther back to Saskatchewan, where he spent eight seasons and won a Grey Cup in 2025 before signing with Ottawa in the offseason.

After some struggles in his final two seasons with the Riders, Lauther has made 32 of 34 field goals this season, a 94.1 per cent success rate. He’s also three-for-three from beyond 50 yards and 22 of 23 on converts.

Lauther arrived in Regina late Wednesday and participated in Thursday’s walk-through, but won’t be in the lineup Friday.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours, but very thankful to be here right now,” said Lauther. “I guess it’s bittersweet. I mean, obviously coming back here I couldn’t be happier. But you leave, and you make a lot of relationships over there. I’m very thankful for the Redblacks organization. They gave me a chance to play football this year, and I’ll be forever in debt to those guys.”

In 114 regular-season games with Saskatchewan, Lauther made 295 of 360 field-goal attempts for a franchise-record 81.9 per cent success rate.

Lauther arrived in Regina late Wednesday and participated in Thursday’s walk-through, but rookie Dawson Hodge will handle the kicking duties Friday after making all five of his field-goal attempts over the last two games.

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ROAD WARRIORS: The Stampeders have won six straight regular-season games in Regina and 10 of their last 11 visits. The six-game streak equals their longest in Regina, set from 1947 to 1949.

ADAMS IS FLYING HIGH: Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was named CFL player of the week after completing 24 of 30 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday’s 45-31 win over Ottawa. It was his sixth game this season with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

BACK IN BUSINESS: Riders running back A.J. Ouellette returned last week after missing seven games with a knee injury, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Saskatchewan ranks third in the CFL in rushing attempts (295) but eighth in yards per carry (4.4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.