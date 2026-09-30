‘Back in God’s country’: New goalie Clay Stevenson joins Winnipeg Jets

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The Winnipeg Jets had a new face on the ice for their first official practice of the new season since naming their 23-man roster to conclude training camp.

With just 48 hours until their season opener, goaltender Clay Stevenson joined the Jets for practice on Wednesday after being claimed off waivers from the Washington Capitals earlier in the week.

Nicknamed “Mud” since his junior days, the 27-year-old Stevenson is entering his fifth professional season, but he’s mostly been stuck in the American Hockey League, while only appearing in five NHL games with the Caps over the past two seasons.

With the move to the Manitoba capital, he’s excited to play in front of the Winnipeg fans he’s heard so much about and he’s thrilled to finally get a chance to stick in the NHL.

“It means the world just to have this opportunity and be able to showcase myself at this level a bit more,” Stevenson told reporters after practice. “Come up to Canada means a lot, back in God’s country. I’m from Alberta and it’s a blessing to be here.

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“I’m comfortable wherever I am. I find I’m a chameleon. I live the country life. I can live the city life. I can do it all.”

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Stevenson helped the Hershey Bears win the Calder Cup in 2024 and has accomplished pretty much everything he can in the AHL.

“I play the game in front of me wherever I’m at,” he said. “I always say a thing – if you’re in a dark forest, you can’t get out until you just look down and take your first step.”

Jets head coach Scott Arniel says they’ve had their eye on the goalie for a long time.

“He’s been on our radar,” said Arniel. “That was a name that I heard a while ago and it was talked about obviously in the summer. Knew that there could be a possibility where the way Washington was kinda where they’re at. For us, when you do that, you put a claim in, you don’t know if you’re getting him obviously.

“Very fortunate I feel that we got him.”

The Jets will start the season with three games in four days, which includes a back-to-back, so Stevenson is likely to see game action with his new team almost immediately.

Jets number one goalie Stuart Skinner has been Stevenson’s off-season training parter, so the tandem is a match made in heaven for Stevenson.

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“I’ve been pretty good friends with Stuart Skinner for the past few years,” Stevenson said. “So, we’ve been training together in Kelowna, and we’ve solidified a pretty good relationship lately, and yeah, I was definitely super-stoked to get here and tandem with him. And yeah, it’s been incredible, see some good chemistry.”

The Jets have one final full practice on Thursday ahead of Friday’s home opener against the Boston Bruins.