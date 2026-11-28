Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – The Seattle Kraken haven’t had much success playing in Edmonton during their brief existence, but they finally found a way to leave the Alberta capital on a high note Friday.

Kaapo Kakko scored goals two minutes apart late in the third period as the Kraken rallied from behind to record a 4-2 victory over the Oilers.

Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn also scored and Matty Beniers had a pair of assists for the Kraken (12-10-1) who have won two of their last three.

The Oilers came into the contest with a 16-4-0 overall record against Seattle and had an eight-game home winning streak against them dating back to Jan. 17, 2023.

Seattle tied the game at 2-2 with 7:12 to play in the third period after a giveaway by the Oilers resulted in Kakko blasting in his fifth of the season. Kakko then added another exactly two minutes later to give Seattle the 3-2 lead and Dunn capped off the win with an empty-netter.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was not easy, the whole night was not easy, a lot of penalties, but our PK did a good job,” Kakko said. “They scored one, but overall they did a good job and that’s one of the reasons we got two points.

“In the second period I felt we were all the time on the PK, but they did a good job and when that happens, it’s easy to keep going.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Edmonton went 1-for-8 on its usually potent power play, which was ranked second in the NHL (32.2 per cent) coming into the game, while Seattle’s penalty kill was second last in the NHL at 61.7 per cent.

“There was a lot of killing, more killing than I’ve ever done with the Kraken,” Beniers said. “I’m just trying to play a good, hard game, play honest. Their top line is tough to play against and me, (Mackie Samoskevich) and Kappo, we said we just have play well defensively and it took a while, but we eventually got some.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kakko scored the third-fastest two goals in Kraken history and became the first player in the league to notch two go-ahead goals in the final six minutes of a game this season.

It was Seattle’s league-leading fifth go-ahead goal in the final six minutes of a game this season. Florida is second with four.

“I thought we played well five-on-five,” said Kraken head coach Lane Lambert. “Obviously you’re not going to keep them pinned down, they have some dynamic speed, but I thought we did a really good job when we were five-on-five when we were hounding and staying on their defence.

“We had multiple opportunities in front of their net just from staying in and staying in the fight, and being connected from that standpoint so we have to do more of that (Saturday).”

The two teams play each other again in Seattle on Saturday.

Philipp Grubauer made 16 stops before being suffering an upper-body injury and didn’t return for the third period. He was replaced by Joey Daccord, who saved all nine shots he faced.

Eberle scored his franchise-best 22nd career game-opening goal with Seattle to leave him just one point shy of 800 career NHL points and becoming the fifth skater taken in the 2008 NHL draft to reach the milestone.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers (17-7-4), who have lost five in a row.

Edmonton looked to have gone up 3-1 with 23 seconds to play in the second period as McDavid blasted the puck into the net on an odd-man rush. However, Draisaitl was given a penalty for interference on the play, which appeared to be a blown call as the replay revealed that Brandon Montour had tripped over his own discarded stick.

“I’ve never quite seen anything like it, but that’s OK, sometimes the game is fast for the refs, too,” Draisaitl said.

“There had to be a level of urgency for us. We dropped four in a row, this will be five now,” said Oilers head coach Mike Babcock. “We have to talk about this and fix it. We weren’t good enough. Everybody was fresh. We had no excuse to play the way we did tonight. That’s on us, not good enough.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.