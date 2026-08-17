Toronto Raptors sign guard Malachi Smith

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors signed free agent guard Malachi Smith on Monday.
Smith averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 23.9 minutes in 15 games (four starts) with the Brooklyn Nets last season.
He shot .485 from the field, including .435 from three-point range, and scored in double figures six times with one double-double.
Smith recorded a season-high 19 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds on April 10 at Milwaukee.
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He also appeared in 39 games (18 starts) with Long Island in the NBA G League, averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 28.7 minutes.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, as per team policy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2026.
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