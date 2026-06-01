Canada wins 2-0 over Uzbekistan in soggy Edmonton friendly

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The temperature was about 20 degrees warmer and the players dealt with heavy rain on the pitch instead of snow, but the outcome for Canada’s national soccer team on Monday night was the same as it was in 2021.

Jonathan Osorio scored for Canada at the 58-minute mark of the second half and Jayden Nelson added an insurance marker one minute into stoppage time in its 2-0 win over Uzbekistan at Commonwealth Stadium. It was the first of two pre-World Cup friendlies.

Tani Oluwaseyi gave Osorio a clear shot from just outside the right side of the box and his shot eluded keeper Abduvohid Nematov.

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Nelson then chipped the ball past Nematov from in close in the first minute of stoppage time.

The last time Canada played in Edmonton, in November 2021, they played in -9 Celsius temperatures on a frozen pitch surrounded by snowbanks. On Monday it was warmer, about 11 C, but the pitch was waterlogged after two days of heavy rain that continued throughout the match.

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More than 44,000 fans braved the cold in 2021 and Monday’s attendance was announced at 46,164.

Canada had a decided advantage in possession time and field position through the first 15 minutes but couldn’t penetrate Uzbekistan’s five-man defence inside the box. Canada did create some potential scoring opportunities but couldn’t finish off their in-close passing plays.

Uzbekistan had the better scoring chances in the first 45 minutes. Eldor Shomurodov had three excellent chances but failed to convert. He was sent in alone in the sixth minute but his chip over Canadian goalie Maxime Crepeau rolled wide of the net. Crepeau also thwarted Shomurodov with outstanding saves in the 26th and 43rd minutes.

But Canada, with numerous substitutions on for the second half, was even more aggressive offensively and began to find cracks in the Uzbekistan defence. Canada created a number of good scoring chances that ultimately resulted in the goals and the victory.

Team Canada now moves to Montreal to play its final pre-tournament game, against Ireland on Friday.

For the World Cup beginning June 12, Canada is slotted in Group B with Switzerland, Qatar and Bosnia and Herzegovina.