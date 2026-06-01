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Sports

Brendan Gallagher says it’s time to ‘find a new home’ in emotional Canadiens farewell

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2026 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hockey jersey story between Habs player Brendan Gallagher and Quebec woman winning hearts'
Hockey jersey story between Habs player Brendan Gallagher and Quebec woman winning hearts
WATCH: Hockey jersey story between Habs player Brendan Gallagher and Quebec woman winning hearts – Mar 26, 2025
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Brendan Gallagher, the longest-serving Montreal Canadien, says he’s moving on from the only NHL franchise he’s ever known.

Gallagher delivered an emotional farewell as the Canadiens cleaned out their lockers following a third-round playoff exit, breaking down in tears while reflecting on the support the team provided when his mother, Della, died of brain cancer last season.

The 34-year-old winger from Edmonton has spent 14 seasons in Montreal but says he’s ready to “find a new home” in the NHL after seeing his role diminish on a young, rising team.

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A healthy scratch late in the regular season, Gallagher played just three playoff games during Montreal’s run to the Eastern Conference final.

The Canadiens selected him in the fifth round, 147th overall, of the 2010 NHL draft. He went on to play 911 regular-season games and 79 playoff contests for the organization, helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup final in 2021.

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A gritty, heart-and-soul player who has worn an “A” on his sweater since 2015-16, Gallagher has one year remaining on his contract at US$6.5 million.

He registered seven goals and 16 assists in 77 games this season, with ice time dropping to a career-low 12 minutes 21 seconds.

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