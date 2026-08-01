Stevens helps Riders edge West-leading Elks 28-26

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EDMONTON – Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens scored three touchdowns as the Saskatchewan Roughriders evened their season series with Edmonton, defeating the Elks 28-26 on Saturday.

The Roughriders improved to 5-2 and moved into sole possession of second place in the CFL’s West Division.

The first-place Elks, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, dropped to 6-2.

The game was a rematch from last week when Edmonton’s Vincent Blanchard nailed a career-best 57-yard field goal on the final play to give the Elks a 36-34 road victory in a classic contest.

The Elks had a strong start to this game, scoring on a competent opening drive as Justin Rankin fought his way through the middle for a three-yard touchdown.

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The Riders came flying back on their first possession as an 87-yard kickoff return by Johnny Johnson set up a one-yard TD plunge by Stevens.

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Edmonton regained the lead to start the second quarter on a 24-yard Blanchard field goal.

Saskatchewan quickly responded with another one-yard major by Stevens.

Blanchard kicked a 44-yard field goal to pull Edmonton to within a point at the half.

After a weather delay of more than an hour, Riders kicker Alex Hale missed a 42-yard field goal attempt five minutes into the third.

The Elks bounced back with a 13-yard field goal from Blanchard to inch ahead 16-14.

Edmonton looked to have made a huge defensive stand when they forced a Stevens’ fumble at its own one-yard line, but it turned out they had too many men, leading to Stevens’ third one-yard TD of the game. The two-point convert was stopped.

Blanchard kicked a 22-yard field goal with 10:20 remaining in the fourth.

Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris came back with a strong drive, capped off by a four-yard pass into the end zone to KeeSean Johnson and a two-point convert toss to him as well to give the Riders a 28-19 lead.

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The Elks kept fighting, as quarterback Cody Fajardo hit Rankin for a 51-yard gain and then completed the drive with a four-yard TD pass to TJ Luther with 4:36 remaining.

However, Saskatchewan was able to run out the clock.

NOTES

The Riders were without running back AJ Ouellette, who sat out with a knee injury … The Elks’ recent stronger play led to a better crowd as 31,757 attended the contest.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Elks: Visit the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, Aug. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2026.