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Sports

Stevens helps Riders edge West-leading Elks 28-26

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2026 11:14 pm
2 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Quali Conley (24) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Dariel Djabome (45), Joel Dublanko (50) and Chelen Garnes (25) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Quali Conley (24) is tackled by Edmonton Elks' Dariel Djabome (45), Joel Dublanko (50) and Chelen Garnes (25) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. CKM
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EDMONTON – Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens scored three touchdowns as the Saskatchewan Roughriders evened their season series with Edmonton, defeating the Elks 28-26 on Saturday.

The Roughriders improved to 5-2 and moved into sole possession of second place in the CFL’s West Division.

The first-place Elks, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, dropped to 6-2.

The game was a rematch from last week when Edmonton’s Vincent Blanchard nailed a career-best 57-yard field goal on the final play to give the Elks a 36-34 road victory in a classic contest.

The Elks had a strong start to this game, scoring on a competent opening drive as Justin Rankin fought his way through the middle for a three-yard touchdown.

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The Riders came flying back on their first possession as an 87-yard kickoff return by Johnny Johnson set up a one-yard TD plunge by Stevens.

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Edmonton regained the lead to start the second quarter on a 24-yard Blanchard field goal.

Saskatchewan quickly responded with another one-yard major by Stevens.

Blanchard kicked a 44-yard field goal to pull Edmonton to within a point at the half.

After a weather delay of more than an hour, Riders kicker Alex Hale missed a 42-yard field goal attempt five minutes into the third.

The Elks bounced back with a 13-yard field goal from Blanchard to inch ahead 16-14.

Edmonton looked to have made a huge defensive stand when they forced a Stevens’ fumble at its own one-yard line, but it turned out they had too many men, leading to Stevens’ third one-yard TD of the game. The two-point convert was stopped.

Blanchard kicked a 22-yard field goal with 10:20 remaining in the fourth.

Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris came back with a strong drive, capped off by a four-yard pass into the end zone to KeeSean Johnson and a two-point convert toss to him as well to give the Riders a 28-19 lead.

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The Elks kept fighting, as quarterback Cody Fajardo hit Rankin for a 51-yard gain and then completed the drive with a four-yard TD pass to TJ Luther with 4:36 remaining.

However, Saskatchewan was able to run out the clock.

NOTES

The Riders were without running back AJ Ouellette, who sat out with a knee injury … The Elks’ recent stronger play led to a better crowd as 31,757 attended the contest.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Elks: Visit the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, Aug. 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2026.

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