Missing Edmonton woman last seen in North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP are trying to locate a missing woman.

Tiki Brooklyn Laverdiere, 25, was last seen in North Battleford, Sask., on April 29.

The last contact she had with family was via text message on May 1, according to police.

Laverdiere, who is from Edmonton, is described as five-foot four and roughly 140 pounds.

She has burgundy hair and typically wears grey contact lenses. Laverdiere has small tattoos on her neck with piercings in her eyebrow and nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

