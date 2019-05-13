Missing hitchhiker possibly headed toward Saskatoon: RCMP
A man believed to be hitchhiking towards Saskatoon is now missing, according to Melfort RCMP.
Charles Butler-Grace, 63, left his home in Naicam, Sask., on the morning of May 10.
READ MORE: Sask. government emphasizes on ‘Safety for All’ during Missing Persons Week
He is described as five-foot 11 with green eyes.
Butler-Grace was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black hat, police said, as well as carrying a black guitar case in the Humboldt area on Highway 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Naicam is approximately 170 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon Crime Stoppers campaign targets missing persons
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.