Missing hitchhiker possibly headed toward Saskatoon: RCMP

A man believed to be hitchhiking towards Saskatoon is now missing, according to Melfort RCMP.

Charles Butler-Grace, 63, left his home in Naicam, Sask., on the morning of May 10.

READ MORE: Sask. government emphasizes on ‘Safety for All’ during Missing Persons Week

He is described as five-foot 11 with green eyes.

Butler-Grace was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black hat, police said, as well as carrying a black guitar case in the Humboldt area on Highway 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Naicam is approximately 170 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon Crime Stoppers campaign targets missing persons