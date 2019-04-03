2nd anniversary of Happy Charles disappearance in Prince Albert, Sask.

A sombre anniversary is being marked in Prince Albert, Sask.

April 3, 2019, marks two years since Happy Charles was last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Charles was last seen at 11:50 p.m. walking alone in the area of Kinsmen Park and Central Avenue.

She had been in regular contact with her family in La Ronge, Sask., prior to her disappearance, Prince Albert police said, and had plans to seek treatment for drug addiction.

Charles is five-foot one, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar on her left cheek and a rose tattoo on her right thumb.

She was wearing white shoes, sweat pants, a long dark jacket over top of a leather jacket, a dark baseball cap, and dark-framed glasses, and was carrying a black backpack and white plastic bag.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information to contact them on the Happy Charles tip line at 306-953-4248 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.