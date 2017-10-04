Vigil marks Happy Charles disappearance six months ago

A vigil was held in northern Saskatchewan for Happy Charles, who was reported missing after last being seen in Prince Albert six months ago.

Prince Albert police said her family, along with the community of La Ronge, held the vigil on Tuesday night.

Charles, in her early 40s, was last seen in the vicinity of the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) on April 3.

She is described as five-foot three, approximately 112 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Detectives with the criminal investigation division continue to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.