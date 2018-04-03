One year since Happy Charles disappeared in Prince Albert, Sask.

It’s been one year since Happy Charles was last seen in Prince Albert, Sask.

Charles was last seen on April 3, 2017 in the area of Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI).

She had been in frequent contact with her family in La Ronge, Sask., prior to her disappearance and had plans to seek treatment for drug addiction.

Detectives with the criminal investigation division have been following leads but have failed to locate Charles.

Her case has been added to Canada’s missing person website.

Charles is five-foot three, 112 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She has a scar on her upper lip and a rose tattoo on her right thumb.

Prince Albert police are urging anyone with information regarding Charles disappearance to come forward.

Tips can be left with the investigation team at 306-953-4248, with Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.