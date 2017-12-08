2 years since Sheree Fertuck disappeared south of Saskatoon

It’s been two years since a Saskatoon mother of three and grandmother of one went missing south of the city.

Sheree Fertuck, 51, was last seen leaving her family’s farmhouse east of Kenaston just after lunch on Dec. 7, 2015.

Authorities said she was hauling gravel with her semi-truck to a nearby pit.

Her mother, Juliann Sorotski, reported her missing the following day after her vehicle was found abandoned at the pit.

RCMP are still investigating and in April 2016, called her disappearance a homicide although a body has not been found.

New information came to light in a January 2016 production order seeking access to a Fertuck family law file.

Police said at the time they had reasonable grounds to believe that Fertuck’s husband, Greg Fertuck, committed murder.

He has denied the allegation.

No charges have been laid and no arrests have been made in the case.

With files from Ryan Kessler