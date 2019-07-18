Melfort RCMP searching for man missing for over two months

Melfort RCMP continue to search for a man who has not been heard from in over two months.

Charles Butler-Grace, 63, left home in Naicam, Sask., on May 10 and has had no contact with his family since then, police said.

It was believed he was hitchhiking towards Saskatoon or Alberta and was last seen on Highway 5 in the Humboldt area. Police said there is concern for his well-being.

Butler-Grace is described as being five-foot-eleven with short white and grey hair and green eyes.

He was last known to be wearing dark navy blue or black clothing and a skull cap with a yellow decoration. He was carrying a black guitar case, a dark medium-sized duffle bag and a small backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Butler-Grace is asked to contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Naicam is roughly 180 kilometres east of Saskatoon.