Youth, 2 adults face charges in connection with daytime shooting in East Hamilton

Two adults and a 15-year-old are facing charges in connection with a brazen daytime shooting in Hamilton’s east end on Monday.
Police say the three are tied to a shots-fired incident near Grimsby and Britannia Avenues, just outside a children’s daycare.
Investigators say an altercation just after 4:30 p.m. between “a group of individuals” spurred on the firing of the gun.
It’s believed to be a targeted shooting.
There were no reported injuries.
The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, is facing six charges, including careless use and possession of a firearm.
Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, have also been charged following the execution of a search warrant at a residence connected to the shooting suspect.
The pair, both from Hamilton, are accused of possessing illicit drugs for trafficking.
