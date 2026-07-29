Nova Scotia rolls out new RCMP billing model, 25 more officers to be added

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Nova Scotia is implementing one of its goals to reform policing in the province, set out in the 2025 comprehensive policing review and the Mass Casualty Commission report.

“It is about strengthening services, improving fairness,” Justice Minister Scott Armstrong said.

“And ensuring that resources are aligned with public safety needs, not simply what individual municipalities can afford.”

Beginning in October, the province will be using a new RCMP billing model for municipalities that use the service.

It moves municipalities away from paying for individual officers and now bases resource allocation on geography, population, and serious crime rates.

“What we’re hoping is that detachments will be appropriately staffed, they’ll be able to provide good support in their areas and they’ll also become good neighbours to municipal policing agencies across Nova Scotia,” said Charcy Marchand, director of Public Safety and Policing for the Nova Scotia Department of Justice.

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Officials say they want to improve safety and strengthen policing, especially in rural parts of the province.

1:10 Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry calls for ‘major changes’ to RCMP oversight, review of public alerting

A public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting called for governments to reconsider the role of the Mounties, particularly in rural policing.

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The commission’s 300-page report included 130 recommendations, half of which focused on policing.

It’s anticipated that with this change, most municipalities will see a reduction in costs, with the province taking on a larger share.

Under the framework, the province will invest an additional $16 million in 2026, and $18 million more annually in the following years.

As well, 25 more RCMP officers will be hired.

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“What we’re doing is lowering the cost base for municipalities. So where we might see from inflation or status quo increases over the year, we’re starting from the lower cost base from municipalities,” said Hayley Crichton, executive director for the Public Safety and Security Division at the Nova Scotia Department of Justice.

Nova Scotia NDP justice critic, Suzy Hansen, says in a statement that this change is welcomed but she has reservations.

“Investments in layered policing and community safety are important to provide services like mental health crisis response and wellness checks,” she said.

“Today’s decision, that asks municipalities to take on providing these services, risks creating new gaps in services between different communities.”

Armstrong says these changes will help address service gaps and allow municipalities to invest in the safety measures most needed in their own communities.

“We need to have a system that can respond to large issues, emergency issues, as well as day-to-day policing,” said Armstrong.

“This is one step towards that goal.”