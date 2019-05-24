Man wanted for attempted murder after incidents in Punnichy, Sask. area

Two men have been arrested and police are looking for one more in relation to several violent incidents near Punnichy, Sask. on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Punnichy RCMP received a complaint of a shooting near a residence on the Muskowekwan First Nation on Wednesday at about 3:45 p.m.

The suspects struck a male and shot him with a firearm while driving a stolen Ford Explorer.

Donnely Nanaquewetung, 25, of Regina, is wanted for attempted murder in the incident. He is considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked not to approach him if he’s located, and to call police.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said a grey Ford Explorer was reported driving erratically near a marijuana dispensary on the Muscowpetung First Nation.

A man, who was seen driving the vehicle, but was in a different stolen vehicle, was arrested and charged.

Tyler Layne Gambler, 20, of Muscowpetung First Nation is charged with possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

On Thursday, an altercation occurred on the Piapot First Nation with two adult men from Pilot Butte. Two other men got involved and it escalated to the point a machete was brought into the altercation. One male was struck and was taken to a hospital in Regina by family members.

One man fled to the Muscowpetung First Nation and a car chase ensued, their car trying to chase the other vehicle off the road several times. The victim arrived at a clinic and ran inside.

The suspects then stole his vehicle and were driving in two separate vehicles. Police were flooding the area, creating an increased presence.

Both suspects were arrested after two pursuits. One ended on Highway 6 outside of Regina in the northbound lanes. The other ended after the suspect rolled the stolen vehicle in a field. No injuries were reported during the arrests.

Regina Police Service, along with several surrounding police detachments, Regina Police Canine, and RCMP Air Service Units were involved in the case.

Dereck Ewan Pasap, 26, is facing 10 charges including operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer and fail to stop, two counts of dangerous driving, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Jamie Ray William Munroe, 25, is facing 13 charges including assault with a weapon, robbery, and dangerous driving.

Police are asking anyone with information on Nanaquewetung’s whereabouts to contact their local RCMP detachment.