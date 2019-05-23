Two Regina men facing 26 charges related to car theft, firearms

Two Regina men are facing a total of 26 charges after an incident which began at Northgate Mall early Monday morning.

Regina police said this case is not related to an incident which occurred Tuesday involving five firearms offences and a stolen truck.

Just after midnight on Monday, officers were dispatched to Northgate Mall for a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to police. It was later found to be stolen.

The vehicle was abandoned by the suspects who fled the scene.

A canine officer and a police dog found a stolen backpack and the keys from the stolen vehicle; they were then led to an individual, a 31-year-old male, who was detained as a suspect and later charged, police said.

The man was also charged in relation to prior vehicle thefts occurring in July 2018, and sometime between Dec. 24, 2018, and Jan. 3, 2019.

Additional officers were en route to the scene driving northbound on Broad Street when they said they saw two individuals. When police approached them, one male fled and was seen emptying his pockets and discarding a two-foot-long item, later found to be a sawed-off shotgun, according to police.

Officers chased the man and canine officers got involved. The man tried to jump a fence but was bitten by a police dog, police said. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and transported to the police detention area.

Eric Lee Alvin Kakakaway, 22, of Regina is facing ten charges including possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

Stuart Michael George Sabiston, 31, of Regina is facing 16 charges including possession of a weapon, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Both men made their first appearances in court on Tuesday.