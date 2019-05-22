Regina Police investigating several drive-by shootings that took place Tuesday

Regina police are investigating several weapons offenses which occurred through the city Tuesday night.

In the first reported incident, at about 10:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 14th Ave and Reynolds Street for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

A 33-year-old male victim was walking in the area when a “black, extended cab F-150 truck” pulled up beside him. Police say the driver of the truck robbed the man at gunpoint and fled the area. The victim was not injured.

READ MORE: Gun crime on the rise in Regina

At 10:51 p.m. that night, police were dispatched to hospital for a report of a 29-year-old male who had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police say through investigation they found the shooting had just taken place in the 1900 block of Montreal Street after the victim was leaving a residence.

A vehicle described as a “big, black four-door truck” stopped in front of the residence and the suspect in the truck shot the victim. The vehicle fled the area.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening at this point.

The RPS Communications Centre also received a call from an individual who reported a firearm being discharged from a grey truck at 7th Ave and Retallack St, at approximately 10:53 p.m. Police said the caller would not meet with them and had no further details. Police went to the area and did not locate physical evidence of a discharged firearm.

READ MORE: Regina man facing 20 firearm charges

At 11:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 3rd Ave and Athol St for a report of a 41-year-old man who had sustained apparent gunshot injuries.

Police said in this incident, a vehicle believed to be a “grey Ford F-150 with a black stripe down the side”, stopped beside the victim, pointed the firearm at the victim and shot, striking the man. The truck then fled the area. Police said the man’s injuries are “serious but non-life-threatening, at this point.”

This morning, police were notified of an abandoned stolen Ford F-150 truck outside of Regina. The vehicle is being recovered, but police are still asking anyone who witnessed any event involving a dark-coloured truck to contact police.

Police say these incidents may or may not be in relation to each other, and the investigations are “active and ongoing”.

They say although the time frame, proximity, and approximate vehicle descriptions “lend to the theory that these events are all related”, that will have to be determined through investigation.

Anyone who has information, or video, or may have witnessed even part of any of these events, is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).