Gun crime on the rise in Regina

Regina police released figures on Wednesday in their firearms report, showing more violent occurrences have taken place this year, compared to 2017.

90 incidents involving a firearm took place between January and July 2018, compared to the 77 reported incidents during the same time period in 2017 – an increase of 16 per cent.

Despite the rise, it appears officers are attempting to do more to prevent the crime.

A total of 45 firearms were seized during the month of July this year, compared to 35 in July 2017 – an increase of 28 per cent.

Overall, 294 firearms were seized between January and July 2018, this is higher than the five year average of 214.

In July, just one firearm was reported stolen compared to three in July 2017.

For more details about the report, you can head to the Regina Police website.