Regina man injured in early morning shooting

A 40-year-old man was injured after being shot through a window. Regina police received the call at 1:47 a.m. Thursday from a home on the 1100 block of Rae Street.

The man inside the home had suffered a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene by EMS before being taken to hospital.

The victim told police that he was shot from outside the home, through a window. No suspects have been located and a firearm was not recovered.

Anyone with information the could help police in this ongoing investigation is asked to call either the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.