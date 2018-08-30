Crime
August 30, 2018 1:44 pm

Regina man injured in early morning shooting

By Staff Global News

Police investigating an early morning shooting that saw a 40-year-old man sustain an injury.

File / Global News
A A

A 40-year-old man was injured after being shot through a window. Regina police received the call at 1:47 a.m. Thursday from a home on the 1100 block of Rae Street.

The man inside the home had suffered a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene by EMS before being taken to hospital.

The victim told police that he was shot from outside the home, through a window. No suspects have been located and a firearm was not recovered.

Anyone with information the could help police in this ongoing investigation is asked to call either the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Firearm
Gun Crime
North Central
Rae Street
Regina Crime
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News