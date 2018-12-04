Crime
December 4, 2018 10:24 am

Regina police have sections of Winnipeg Street closed for firearm call

Regina police are currently on scene of a firearm call in the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street this morning (Dec. 4).

Regina police are currently at the scene of a firearm call in the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street.

Officers have closed Winnipeg Street between Victoria Avenue and 11th Avenue as well as the east and westbound lanes of Winnipeg and Wallace Street on Tuesday morning (Dec. 4).

Members of the patrol and canine units are on scene and people are asked to avoid the area.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Global News