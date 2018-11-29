Regina police search for Regina man, 23, wanted on outstanding warrants

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 23-year-old Regina man wanted on numerous warrants.

Calvin Roy Sparvier is wanted on more than 15 warrants regarding incidents that happened between Oct. 29 and Nov. 24.

The incidents involve robbery, evading police, possession of a firearm, theft and possession of stolen vehicles.

Sparvier is described as five-feet-11-inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a number of tattoos on his forearms including the names, “Sparvier” on his left forearm, “Ashley” on his inner left forearm, and “Kimmy” on the back of his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding Sparvier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).