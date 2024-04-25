Several baby products have been recalled by Health Canada. Here’s the list

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC) issued a recall for a number of baby products on Thursday, citing a range of hazards from fire risk to strangulation.

Among the recalled products is the Crate & Barrel Hampshire baby crib purchased between June 2022 and November 2023. Health Canada in its notice said the crib was being “recalled due to fall and entrapment hazards.”

“The crib mattress supports can become loose, dislodge or damaged, posing a fall hazard and entrapment hazard,” the notice read.

Health Canada said as of March 27, the company has received two reports of faulty screws that connect the mattress support to the crib in Canada, one report of the mattress support being damaged and no reports of injuries.

In the United States, the company has received 12 reports of the mattress support becoming loose or dislodged, one report of the mattress support being damaged and no reports of injuries.

Health Canada also issued a recall for the Shandi 0-25Kg Big Space Electric Baby Crib Cradle Infant Rocker Auto Swing Bed Baby Cradle. The agency said the cradle carried a “risk of entanglement and strangulation.”

“Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that these cradles do not meet the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations in Canada. Specifically, the product contains a restraint system which is not allowed as it poses a risk of entanglement and strangulation,” the notice said.

“Health Canada reminds parents and caregivers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back on a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.”

A children’s hooded bathrobe sold online on Temu.com with barcode 4156793706 was also recalled “due to flammability hazard.”

“Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body,” Health Canada said.

For the crib and cradle, Health Canada recommends users contact the companies for a refund and immediately stop using the product.

For the bathrobe, the agency asks users to keep the product away from children and destroy it.