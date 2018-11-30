No credible threat to Martin Collegiate, O’Neill High School: Regina police

Regina police said threats made against two local high schools are “not credible.”

Police said they were informed Thursday evening of a social media post circulating of a threat against Martin Collegiate.

The post stated there would be an attack with weapons on Friday at the school.

Officers confirmed the threat was not credible and have a youth in custody.

Charges have yet to be laid.

Police said they became aware O’Neill High School was mentioned in another threat during their investigation, which they also said is not credible.

Parents and students can attend school as normal, police said.

No other details have been released by police.