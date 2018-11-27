18-year-old arrested after threats made to Gananoque high school

An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday after threats were made against a school and a student in Gananoque, Ont.

According to Gananoque police, the threats were directed at Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School and a specific person who attends the school.

Gananoque police didn’t elaborate on what those threats were or how they were made.

Police say they located a Lansdowne, Ont., man who they believe made the threats. He was arrested and charged, however police have not released the charges at this time.

On Monday, a post published to Gananoque Secondary School’s Facebook page showed a letter sent home to parents on Monday written by the school’s principal, Trevor Holme.

“Recently, some concerning comments that were threatening in nature were made towards Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School,” the letter read.

Holme assured parents the suspect was promptly arrested and that the school is working with the police in its investigation.

“Our school is an open and caring place because we take all appropriate steps to attend to the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” the letter continued.

Holme did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.