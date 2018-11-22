Lac La Biche school put on lockdown as police search for suspect at large

Students at a school in the northern Alberta town of Lac La Biche were being evacuated Thursday afternoon as police officers tried to track down two men who fled officers earlier Thursday, according to RCMP.

Police said officers tried to stop two male suspects when they fled in a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by police and one of the suspects was arrested with the help of a police dog. The other fled and entered Portage College, RCMP said in a media release just after 1 p.m.

Officers started evacuating the building in order to do a sweep search for the person at large.

There’s no perceived threat to public safety, RCMP said, but police are asking people to stay away from the area. Officers don’t believe the suspect is armed.

A staff member inside Portage College told Global News just before noon that the school had been on lockdown for about an hour. At around 1 p.m., the staff member said police had surrounded the building and were escorting people out.

It was believed the suspect was still in the building at around 1 p.m.

A student who was inside said she was being told to stay in the library.

RCMP said no other residences or schools were placed on lockdown.

More to come.

— With files from Caley Ramsay