Cape Breton police charge teen after school staff threatened, officer injured with pencil

A Nova Scotia teenager is facing charges after reports that teachers in a Cape Breton school were threatened and a police officer was injured with a pencil Wednesday morning.
Cape Breton Regional Police say that their school liaison officer at the Breton Education Centre was assisting school staff with an unco-operative student when a student threatened to harm the staff and the officer around 9 a.m.
While attempting to place the 14-year-old from New Waterford under arrest, police say the officer was injured in the face with a pencil.
As a precaution, school administrators place the school in a hold-and-secure mode.
Additional police officers quickly responded and helped remove a student from the school, placing him in police custody. The hold and secure was then lifted.
The teen — who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has since been released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Dec. 5, where he’ll face charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
