November 21, 2018 1:57 pm
Updated: November 21, 2018 2:01 pm

Cape Breton police charge teen after school staff threatened, officer injured with pencil

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating an alleged assault at the Breton Education Centre

A Nova Scotia teenager is facing charges after reports that teachers in a Cape Breton school were threatened and a police officer was injured with a pencil Wednesday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say that their school liaison officer at the Breton Education Centre was assisting school staff with an unco-operative student when a student threatened to harm the staff and the officer around 9 a.m.

While attempting to place the 14-year-old from New Waterford under arrest, police say the officer was injured in the face with a pencil.

As a precaution, school administrators place the school in a hold-and-secure mode.

Additional police officers quickly responded and helped remove a student from the school, placing him in police custody. The hold and secure was then lifted.

The teen — who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has since been released on a promise to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Dec. 5, where he’ll face charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

