N.S. teacher placed on leave amid sexual assault allegations involving teen

A teacher in Nova Scotia’s Kings County has been placed on administrative leave after sexual offences were laid against him.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Nova Scotia RCMP said David Harrison of Canaan, N.S., was arrested on Tuesday. He is facing charges of sexual exploitation, luring a child and sexual assault.

In a statement to Global News, the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education [AVRCE] confirmed that Harrison is a teacher at Northeast Kings Education Centre [NKEC].

AVRCE spokesperson Kristen Loyst said they became aware of the allegations against Harrison late in the day Tuesday and were informed that charges were pending.

“Upon learning these details, the teacher was placed on leave,” Loyst said in a statement. “The nature of these charges is concerning, and we are co-operating fully with the RCMP.”

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of students.”

Loyst says NKEC parents and guardians have been notified about the charges and that school counsellors are available to students if needed. NKEC did not say whether his leave is paid.

On the NKEC website, a Dave Harrison is listed as a Math 11, PreCal 11/12 and Calc 12 teacher.

This is the third time this academic year that a teacher in Nova Scotia has been placed on leave amid criminal charges.

Cole Harbour District High School English teacher Derek Stephenson was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 13 following an altercation with a student in October.

A 55-year-old teacher at Musquodoboit Rural High School was also placed on leave following an altercation with a 17-year-old boy on Sept. 18.