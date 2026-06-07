Man arrested after driving 217 km/h, fleeing from officers: Quebec police

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A 23-year-old man was arrested after Quebec provincial police say he reached 217 kilometres per hour in a 70 km/h zone and fled from officers in the Montreal area early Saturday morning.

Police say they spotted a vehicle without licence plates on Highway 15 in Montreal around 2:30 a.m.

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Police say the suspect was eventually located in a parking lot in Kahnawake with assistance from local Peacekeepers.

Police say the suspect tried to flee before colliding with a police vehicle.

He was arrested and could face several charges, including fleeing police and assault with a weapon.

His vehicle was impounded for 30 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.